Celer Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.19 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $72.19 million and $2.89 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars.

