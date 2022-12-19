Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $248.47 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Celo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $248.47 million and $6.62 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

