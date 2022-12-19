Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.01. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.59.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
