Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.01. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

