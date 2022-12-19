Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.82. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 9,609 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
