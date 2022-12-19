Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $7.63

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.82. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 9,609 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 91,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 64,715 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 128,462 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 9.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

