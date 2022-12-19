CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $148.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.78), with a volume of 2413240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.67).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
CentralNic Group Trading Up 6.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.45. The company has a market capitalization of £418.56 million and a PE ratio of 4,533.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Company Profile
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
Featured Stories
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.