CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $148.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.78), with a volume of 2413240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.45. The company has a market capitalization of £418.56 million and a PE ratio of 4,533.33.

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £16,240 ($19,923.94). Insiders purchased a total of 885,436 shares of company stock worth $116,557,689 in the last three months.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

