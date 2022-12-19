CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.78), with a volume of 2413240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.56 million and a PE ratio of 4,533.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.45.

In related news, insider Max Royde bought 19,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,198.32 ($26,007.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 885,436 shares of company stock worth $116,557,689.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

