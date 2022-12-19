CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.78), with a volume of 2413240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.67).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
CentralNic Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.56 million and a PE ratio of 4,533.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
About CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
