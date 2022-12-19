Chainlink Trading Down 10.4% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $114.79 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00035707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

