Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up about 5.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.43.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.