Cheesecake Factory Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,023 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 986% compared to the average daily volume of 739 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 655,401 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,018,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 376,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 411.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. 16,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

