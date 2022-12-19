CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,367 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

