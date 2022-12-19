CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT opened at $212.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.21. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.