CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Stryker Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE SYK opened at $238.24 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

