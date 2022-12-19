CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 551.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 120,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $156.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

