CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $98.39 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

