CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.19 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $179.82 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

