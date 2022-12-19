CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.