CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

TXN stock opened at $169.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $193.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average is $165.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.