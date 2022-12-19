CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 844 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.