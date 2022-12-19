CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 19,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of V stock opened at $205.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

