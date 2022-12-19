Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.9 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.