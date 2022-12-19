Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

