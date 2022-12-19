Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $862,000 Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,589,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,778,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,289,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 748,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DEED opened at $21.75 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

