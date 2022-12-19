Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,700 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 65,503 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

