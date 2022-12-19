Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,679 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 999,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 437,948 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

