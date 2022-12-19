Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.38 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

