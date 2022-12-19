Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.41 on Monday. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

