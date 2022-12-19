Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 392,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 95,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BWA opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

