Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 112,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,513 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.60 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.