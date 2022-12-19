Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chubb by 76.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 178.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.51. 8,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,449. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.