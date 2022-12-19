CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 61,683 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $393.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth $148,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

