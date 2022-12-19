Citigroup Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $114.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after buying an additional 1,390,723 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after buying an additional 925,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

