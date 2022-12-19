Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKNHF stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

