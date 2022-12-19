Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 60.83 and a quick ratio of 60.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

