ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.95.
ClearOne Company Profile
