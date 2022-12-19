CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of CME Group worth $99,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.18. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,959. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

