Cobak Token (CBK) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and $460,634.13 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002859 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,950,345 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

