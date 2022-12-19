Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

