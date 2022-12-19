Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

