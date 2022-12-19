Compound (COMP) Tops One Day Volume of $9.35 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $248.69 million and $9.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $34.22 or 0.00204014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00116815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038472 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.02817191 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $10,919,301.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

