Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 1.6 %

CMTL opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -23.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

