Concordium (CCD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.38 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Concordium has a market cap of $47.38 million and approximately $664,373.22 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $890.26 or 0.05325991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00488294 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.04 or 0.28931673 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,553,729,705 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

