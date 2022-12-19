Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $49.04 million and $1.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,695.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00376173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00865048 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00605618 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00266660 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

