ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 315,121 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,250,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

COP opened at $110.44 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

