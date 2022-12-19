Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,826 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

