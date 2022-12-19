Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average of $240.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

