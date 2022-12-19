Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $329.36. The company had a trading volume of 121,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,180. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

