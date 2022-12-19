Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper Sells 46,320 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Construction Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 256,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

