Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 78,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 602,145 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.89.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $961.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
