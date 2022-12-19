Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.46

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 26893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The company has a market cap of C$963.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.57.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

