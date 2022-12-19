Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,869 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,065.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 115.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CION Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of CION traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.40. 46,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,905. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

